Nonprofits Alarmed at Planned Release of 750Mln Genetically Modified Mosquitoes in Florida

A US environmental advocacy group has slammed plans to release 750 million genetically engineered mosquitoes in the Florida Keys islands, arguing that the go-ahead was given without locals' consent and scrutiny of possible risks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) A US environmental advocacy group has slammed plans to release 750 million genetically engineered mosquitoes in the Florida Keys islands, arguing that the go-ahead was given without locals' consent and scrutiny of possible risks.

On Tuesday, the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District (FKMCD) OKed the pilot project to test whether a genetically modified mosquito could be a viable alternative to spraying insecticides to control deadly diseases such as Zika, dengue, yellow fever and others. The release of mosquitoes may start in 2021.

"With all the urgent crises facing our nation and the State of Florida � the Covid-19 pandemic, racial injustice, climate change � the administration has used tax Dollars and government resources for a Jurassic Park experiment. Now the Monroe County Mosquito Control District has given the final permission needed. What could possibly go wrong? We don't know, because EPA [Environmental Protection Agency] unlawfully refused to seriously analyze environmental risks," Jaydee Hanson, policy director for the Center for food Safety, said, as quoted in a Wednesday press release.

According to the advocacy group, the Florida Keys Mosquito Control Board has also failed to heed the voices of those opposing the move, despite receiving over 2,000 relevant comments from Florida residents.

In addition, the board declined the idea of holding a referendum on this trial on November 3, even though voters rejected a similar project in Florida's community of Key Haven in 2016, according to the press release.

The non-profit went on to cite other advocacy groups, such as the Florida Keys Environmental Coalition and Friends of the Earth, who warn that the experiment may be "damaging" to both public and environmental health as well as the local economy.

The Center for Food Safety warns that despite the mission to reduce mosquito-borne diseases, "GE mosquitoes could create hybrid wild mosquitoes which could worsen the spread of mosquito-borne diseases and which may be more resistant to insecticides than the original wild mosquitoes."

