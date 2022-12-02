Nonrecognition of New Russian Territories by US Impedes Dialogue - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The United States still does not recognize the new territories of Russia, which significantly complicates the search for mutual ground for discussions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said earlier that he does not plan holding contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future, but is open to such a possibility if the Russian president "shows interest" in ending the conflict in Ukraine.

"The United States still does not recognize the new territories as part of Russia. And, of course, this significantly complicates the search for some kind of mutual ground," Peskov told a briefing.