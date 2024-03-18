'Noon Against Putin': Large Crowds Gather To Vote At Russian Embassies
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Alexei Navalny's widow and close allies joined long lines of voters outside Russian embassies in foreign capitals on Sunday, as many protested what they called a stage-managed election set to extend President Vladimir Putin's rule.
Navalny, Putin's most prominent critic, died suddenly in an Arctic prison last month, and his supporters had called for Russians to turn up at polling stations at midday Sunday in a "Noon Against Putin" protest, in what is now seen as the opposition leader's last wish.
The three-day polls are taking place as Moscow's war against Ukraine stretches into its third year, with all prominent Kremlin critics in jail, in exile or dead.
Russians formed long lines outside Moscow's embassies in Paris, Berlin, the Hague and elsewhere. Some voters held anti-Kremlin signs or were dressed in blue and white -- the colour of the Russian opposition -- while others sang protest songs and waved Ukrainian flags.
In Berlin, Yulia Navalnaya, Navalny's widow, who has vowed to continue his cause, received flowers from supporters and chatted with fellow voters in the long line outside the Russian embassy.
She was also pictured huddling with self-exiled Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky.
"Obviously I wrote Navalny's name" on the ballot paper, Navalnaya said.
Crowds had earlier chanted: "Yulia, Yulia, we're with you," as she entered to cast her ballot.
In Paris, thousands of people queued outside the embassy, some holding anti-Kremlin placards. Many, including opposition figure Gennady Gudkov, said they had not expected such a turnout.
"I have lived in Paris for a long time," said Sergei Guriev, provost at Sciences Po, one of France's most prestigious universities who was friends with Navalny. "I have never seen such lines."
Guriev spoke at a rally of dozens of protesters who gathered in Paris on Sunday afternoon after casting their ballots.
Pointing to the long lines, he said it was evident that many Russians were against Putin and the vote would be rigged.
"Today he's committing his latest crime," Guriev said, adding world leaders should not recognise the results of the vote.
