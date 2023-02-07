NORAD Chief Says FBI Embedded in US Effort to Salvage Downed Chinese Balloon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The FBI is embedded with the US military in its efforts to collect debris from a suspected spy satellite shot down off the coast of South Carolina, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Commander Gen. Glen VanHerck said on Monday.

"The FBI and Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents are working closely. They're embedded with authorities to make sure that we collect the debris, and the FBI is embedded with us on our salvage operations as we collect this, under counterintelligence authorities," VanHerck said during a press briefing.

The NORAD commander also said it is possible that the debris may float ashore and those who find suspected debris should contact the local law enforcement authorities.

VanHerck, who also leads the US Northern Command, said he does not know where the debris will be taken for final analysis.

The US military downed the balloon after it transited the continental United States last week flying over states such as Montana and Kansas.

The United States has claimed China used the balloon to conduct surveillance, however, Beijing has asserted the airship was engaged in scientific research.