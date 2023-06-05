UrduPoint.com

NORAD Confirms Sonic Boom Over Washington Caused By F-16 Fighter Jet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2023 | 04:50 AM

NORAD Confirms Sonic Boom Over Washington Caused by F-16 Fighter Jet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) confirmed on Monday that a sonic boom in the Washington DC area and its surroundings was caused by the F-16 fighter jet that intercepted a Cessna Citation business jet.

Earlier in the day, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Sputnik after multiple media reports of loud explosion-like sounds in Washington that the Cessna Citation aircraft crashed in Virginia. The media reported that the aircraft was unresponsive, while the sonic boom was caused by a fighter jet.

"In coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration, NORAD F-16 fighter aircraft responded to an unresponsive Cessna 560 Citation V aircraft over Washington, D.C., and northern Virginia on June 4, 2023. The NORAD aircraft were authorized to travel at supersonic speeds and a sonic boom may have been heard by residents of the region," NORAD said in a statement.

Cessna Citation was intercepted at about 19:20 GMT, the statement noted, adding that NORAD attempted to establish contact with the pilot until the aircraft crashed.

Related Topics

Business Washington Virginia Washington, D.C. May June Media

Recent Stories

OPEC+ cuts oil output to 40.46 mb/d, throughout 20 ..

OPEC+ cuts oil output to 40.46 mb/d, throughout 2024

6 hours ago
 UAE to cut 144,000 bpd throughout 2024

UAE to cut 144,000 bpd throughout 2024

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care Conference’

9 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Fo ..

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Forum Competent Authorities Conf ..

11 hours ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimat ..

Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimate digital banking experience f ..

12 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Man ..

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Managing Director of Kalimat Grou ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.