NORAD Head Does Not Rule Out Alien Nature of Strange Airborne Objects

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Head of the US Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Gen. Glen D. VanHerck says he does not rule out that the suspicious objects downed in recent days could be linked to extraterrestrial life.

"I'll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out. I haven't ruled out anything," VanHerck said during a Sunday Pentagon briefing when asked about the objects' possible connection to aliens.