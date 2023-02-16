UrduPoint.com

NORAD Intercepts 4 Russian Aircraft Near Alaska Second Time In 2 Days - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2023 | 11:35 PM

The Alaska region of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) intercepted four Russian aircraft near the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on February 14, the Defense Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The Alaska region of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) intercepted four Russian aircraft near the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on February 14, the Defense Department said on Thursday.

This is the second time Russian aircraft have been intercepted near the ADIZ in two days, the Defense Department said in a press release.

However, the Defense Department noted that Russian activity near the ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat by the United States.

