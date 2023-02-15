NORAD Says Intercepted 4 Russian Aircraft Operating in International Airspace Near Alaska

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said on Tuesday that it detected and intercepted four Russian aircraft operating in international airspace near the state of Alaska on Monday.

"The Alaskan Region of NORAD detected, tracked, positively identified and intercepted four Russian aircraft entering and operating within the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone on February 13, 2023," NORAD said in a statement.

The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace, the statement said. Russian activity in the area occurs regularly and is considered neither a threat nor provocative by the United States, the statement also said.

The Russian flight activity is in no way related to recent NORAD and US operations associated with unidentified airborne objects over North America in the last two weeks, the statement added.