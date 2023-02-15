UrduPoint.com

NORAD Says Intercepted 4 Russian Aircraft Operating In International Airspace Near Alaska

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 12:50 AM

NORAD Says Intercepted 4 Russian Aircraft Operating in International Airspace Near Alaska

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said on Tuesday that it detected and intercepted four Russian aircraft operating in international airspace near the state of Alaska on Monday.

"The Alaskan Region of NORAD detected, tracked, positively identified and intercepted four Russian aircraft entering and operating within the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone on February 13, 2023," NORAD said in a statement.

The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace, the statement said. Russian activity in the area occurs regularly and is considered neither a threat nor provocative by the United States, the statement also said.

The Russian flight activity is in no way related to recent NORAD and US operations associated with unidentified airborne objects over North America in the last two weeks, the statement added.

Related Topics

Russia United States February

Recent Stories

Gender Balance Forum hosts ‘Conversation on Bala ..

Gender Balance Forum hosts ‘Conversation on Balancing Career, Life and Ambitio ..

6 minutes ago
 Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative announces ..

Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative announces &#039;Strategic Expansion to ..

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Secretary-General o ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Secretary-General of Arab League

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality, DEWA sign agreement to buy ele ..

Dubai Municipality, DEWA sign agreement to buy electricity from Dubai Waste Mana ..

7 minutes ago
 du records AED1.22 billion in net profit during 20 ..

Du records AED1.22 billion in net profit during 2022

7 minutes ago
 Kalimat Foundation announces completion of ARA’s ..

Kalimat Foundation announces completion of ARA’s first phase

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.