NORAD Says Intercepted Russian Bombers Near Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement that it intercepted two Russian bombers operating within the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone earlier this week.

"The Alaskan Region of NORAD detected, tracked, positively identified and intercepted two Russian aircraft entering and operating within the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on April 17, 2023," the statement said on Wednesday.

The two Russian aircraft were TU-95 bombers, the statement added.

Russian activity in the North American ADIZ occurs regularly and is considered neither a threat nor provocative, the statement said.

The NORAD aircraft sent to intercept the Russian bombers included F-16 fighters and F-22 fighters, the statement added.