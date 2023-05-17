NORAD Says Tracked Russian Military Aircraft Operating in Alaska Air Defense Zone

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) A Russian military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone was identified and tracked earlier this week, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected and tracked a Russian military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on May 15, 2023," the statement said.

The Russian aircraft did not violate US or Canadian sovereign airspace and remained in international airspace, the statement said.

The aircraft's flight took place amid Russia's planned large-scale training exercises in the area surrounding Alaska.

The Russian activity in the ADIZ is a normal occurrence and signifies no threat to the United States and Canada, according to the statement.