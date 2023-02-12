UrduPoint.com

NORAD Says Tracking Unidentified Airborne Object Over Northern Canada

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2023 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) The US military is tracking an unidentified flying object over northern Canada, but details and origin of the object are unknown, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement to Sputnik.

"Military aircraft are currently operating from Alaska and Canada in support of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) activities. NORAD confirms that we have positively identified a high-altitude airborne object over Northern Canada," NORAD said on Saturday. "While we cannot discuss specifics related to these activities at this time, please note that NORAD conducts sustained, dispersed operations in the defense of North America through one or all three NORAD regions."

