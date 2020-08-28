UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NORAD Says US F-22 Jets Intercepted 6 Tu-142 Russian Aircraft Near Alaska

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

NORAD Says US F-22 Jets Intercepted 6 Tu-142 Russian Aircraft Near Alaska

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement on Friday said that US fighter jets intercepted six Russian military aircraft near the state of Alaska.

"North American Aerospace Defense Command F-22 fighter aircraft, supported by KC-135 air refuelers, intercepted three groups of two Tu-142 Russian maritime patrol aircraft that entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone late last night," the release said.

The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace at all time and did not enter US or Canadian airspace, the release said.

Related Topics

Russia All

Recent Stories

Thieves snatch 9 million euros in France cash heis ..

9 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 79,680 addition ..

26 minutes ago

US economy still sees sluggish spending, 'depresse ..

10 minutes ago

DIG Traffic Police Karachi reviews arrangements on ..

26 minutes ago

Veteran Japan keeper Kawashima comes in from the c ..

26 minutes ago

Myanmar to Crack Down on Illegal Entries Through A ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.