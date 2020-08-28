NORAD Says US F-22 Jets Intercepted 6 Tu-142 Russian Aircraft Near Alaska

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement on Friday said that US fighter jets intercepted six Russian military aircraft near the state of Alaska.

"North American Aerospace Defense Command F-22 fighter aircraft, supported by KC-135 air refuelers, intercepted three groups of two Tu-142 Russian maritime patrol aircraft that entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone late last night," the release said.

The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace at all time and did not enter US or Canadian airspace, the release said.