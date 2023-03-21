NORAD to Provide Air Security During Biden Visit to Canada - National Defense

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) The North American Aerospace Defense Command will provide air security during US President Joe Biden's visit to the Canadian capital of Ottawa March 23-24, National Defense said on Tuesday.

"The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Canadian Region will support the Royal Canadian Mounted Police by providing air security for the US President Joe Biden as he visits Ottawa, from March 23 to 24, 2023," National Defense said in a statement.

Residents of the national capital region may witness the presence of NORAD CF-18 Hornet fighter jets and CH-146 Griffon helicopters as soon as on Wednesday, the statement said.

The air security measures will last until Biden departs on March 24, the statement also said.

Civilian aviators are advised to consult NAV Canada, the company operating the country's civil air navigation systems, as the latter will be informing them of any potential flight restrictions, the statement added.

The White House announced earlier that Biden would visit Canada March 23-24 to hold talks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on bilateral cooperation, modernization of NORAD and continued support for Ukraine.