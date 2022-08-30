UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream 1 Pipeline To Halt Operation For 4 Days Starting August 31 - Gazprom

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Nord Stream 1 Pipeline to Halt Operation for 4 Days Starting August 31 - Gazprom

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline will be shut down from August 31 until September 3 for planned maintenance, according to a document released by Gazprom on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The Nord Stream 1 pipeline will be shut down from August 31 until September 3 for planned maintenance, according to a document released by Gazprom on Tuesday.

The suspension of gas transportation via the pipeline is due to scheduled maintenance of the only working gas compressor unit at the Portovaya compressor station, which ensures gas flow into the pipeline, Gazprom said, adding that the routine maintenance under the current contract will be carried out jointly with Siemens experts.

Nord Stream 1, the main pipeline supplying Europe with natural gas, was operating at 40% of its capacity since mid-June, and Gazprom attributed lower volumes to the delays in the return of the Siemens turbine from Canada where it was sent for repairs.

Canada agreed to return the turbine to Germany as a way to bypass own sanctions in violation of the standing maintenance contract with Gazprom. The turbine is currently awaiting a decision on its fate in Germany.

On July 25, due to the failure of another turbine, Gazprom further curtailed supplies, with the pipeline currently operating at 20% of its capacity.

Related Topics

Europe Canada Germany Nord July August September Gas From Siemens

Recent Stories

Gazprom Boasts Record IFRS Revenue, Net Profit in ..

Gazprom Boasts Record IFRS Revenue, Net Profit in H1 2022 - Deputy Chairman

1 minute ago
 China to Hold 20th Communist Party Congress on Oct ..

China to Hold 20th Communist Party Congress on October 16 - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Importers of onion,tomatoes to be facilitated for ..

Importers of onion,tomatoes to be facilitated for ensuring price stability

2 minutes ago
 Chinese Ambassador hands over $300,000 emergency c ..

Chinese Ambassador hands over $300,000 emergency cash assistance for flood-affec ..

2 minutes ago
 Taiwan to Increase Defense Budget, Improve Domesti ..

Taiwan to Increase Defense Budget, Improve Domestic Military Production - Admini ..

54 minutes ago
 France sweltered under 2nd-hottest summer on recor ..

France sweltered under 2nd-hottest summer on record

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.