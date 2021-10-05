UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream 2 AG Appeals Against Not Exempting Pipeline From EU Gas Directive

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 03:45 PM

Nord Stream 2 AG Appeals Against Not Exempting Pipeline From EU Gas Directive

The Nord Stream 2 AG has appealed against the Dusseldorf court decision not to exempt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from the European Union's gas directive, the operator said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 AG has appealed against the Dusseldorf court decision not to exempt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from the European Union's gas directive, the operator said on Tuesday.

"We confirm that Nord Stream 2, in compliance with the deadlines, filed an appeal against the decision of the Supreme Regional Court of Dusseldorf of August 25, 2021 to the Federal Supreme Court of Germany," the pipeline's operator company said.

Related Topics

Supreme Court European Union Company Germany Nord August Gas From Court

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup: Pakistani squad will fly to UAE on ..

T20 World Cup: Pakistani squad will fly to UAE on Oct 15

1 minute ago
 vivo's Latest Y33s is Now Available in Pakistan

Vivo's Latest Y33s is Now Available in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 Fresh survey on drug addicts to be conducted in 20 ..

Fresh survey on drug addicts to be conducted in 2023

22 minutes ago
 Margallas' monkeys become trouble for local area r ..

Margallas' monkeys become trouble for local area residents: IWMB

22 minutes ago
 UK's Johnson Calls Insulate Britain Climate Road P ..

UK's Johnson Calls Insulate Britain Climate Road Protesters 'Irresponsible Crust ..

22 minutes ago
 UAE announces 176 new COVID-19 cases, 258 recoveri ..

UAE announces 176 new COVID-19 cases, 258 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.