Nord Stream 2 AG Appeals Against Not Exempting Pipeline From EU Gas Directive

The Nord Stream 2 AG has appealed against the Dusseldorf court decision not to exempt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from the European Union's gas directive, the operator said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 AG has appealed against the Dusseldorf court decision not to exempt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from the European Union's gas directive, the operator said on Tuesday.

"We confirm that Nord Stream 2, in compliance with the deadlines, filed an appeal against the decision of the Supreme Regional Court of Dusseldorf of August 25, 2021 to the Federal Supreme Court of Germany," the pipeline's operator company said.