Nord Stream 2 AG Asks Denmark To Allow Vessels With Anchor Positioning To Finish Pipeline

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:05 PM

Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, told Sputnik on Tuesday that it had filed a request to the Danish authorities to amend the existing permission for the pipeline's construction with a clause allowing to use vessels with anchor positioning

Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, told Sputnik on Tuesday that it had filed a request to the Danish authorities to amend the existing permission for the pipeline's construction with a clause allowing to use vessels with anchor positioning.

"Nord Stream 2 AG filed a request for amending the obtained construction permit as a preventive measure in accordance with the recommendations of the Danish Energy Agency (DEA)," the operator said.

Nord Stream 2 AG implements the project in accordance with the building permit and environmental impact assessment (EIA), the company noted.

"The amendment, which is just an explanation of only one of the permit's conditions, relates to the possible use of vessels with anchor positioning. A similar technology has already been successfully applied during construction the Danish section of the operating gas pipeline Nord Stream, as well as during the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline section in German waters," the company said.

One of the vessels that can complete the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is anchor barge Fortuna with a 12-point positioning system.

