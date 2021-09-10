UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream 2 AG Bid For Certification As Independent Operator Under Consideration - BNA

Nord Stream 2 AG Bid for Certification as Independent Operator Under Consideration - BNA

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The application filed by Nord Stream 2 AG for being certified as an independent operator is still under consideration, and there is no deadline for the completion of this procedure, German Federal Network Agency (BNA) told Sputnik on Friday, as the Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction was completed.

"Nord Stream 2 AG's application documents for certification as an independent operator are currently under consideration of the BNA ... It is impossible to predict how long it will take us to review the documents," the BNA said .

The BNA added that under the law, after receiving a full package of documents, it has four months to prepare a draft resolution, which should later be submitted to the European Commission for comments.

