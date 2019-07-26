UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nord Stream 2 AG Calls On Court Of Justice Of EU To Annul Discriminatory Measures

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 01:40 PM

Nord Stream 2 AG Calls on Court of Justice of EU to Annul Discriminatory Measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the eponymous pipeline for delivering Russian gas to the European Union, said on Friday that it was calling on the Court of Justice of the European Union to annul discriminatory measures targeting the pipeline.

"Nord Stream 2 Calls on Court of Justice of the European Union to Annul Discriminatory Measures," the headline of the company's statement read, while the statement itself has not been released yet.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Company Nord Gas Court

Recent Stories

Editorial: Afghan talks require security guarantee ..

11 minutes ago

Asian markets tumble after disappointing US earnin ..

15 minutes ago

Tribal districts a lot of potential for tourism

15 minutes ago

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) enterta ..

15 minutes ago

Australian ambulance to grant patients' dying wish ..

15 minutes ago

Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) raises voice for ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.