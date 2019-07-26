Nord Stream 2 AG Calls on Court of Justice of EU to Annul Discriminatory Measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the eponymous pipeline for delivering Russian gas to the European Union, said on Friday that it was calling on the Court of Justice of the European Union to annul discriminatory measures targeting the pipeline.

