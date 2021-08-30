UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream 2 AG Considers Appealing German Court's Decision In EU Gas Directive Case

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 08:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the gas pipeline, is reviewing the Dusseldorf court's decision on excluding the project from the EU gas directive and considers appealing the ruling, Russia's Gazprom said on Monday.

"The court decision was made on August 25, 2021. Nord Stream 2 AG refused to satisfy its demands. At the moment, Nord Stream 2 AG is reviewing the decision for a possible appeal," Gazprom said in a report.

