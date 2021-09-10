Nord Stream 2 AG May Be Punished If Launches Pipeline Before Operator Certification

Nord Stream 2 AG will face punishment if the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is launched before the certification of an independent operator, the German Federal Network Agency (BNA) told Sputnik

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Nord Stream 2 AG will face punishment if the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is launched before the certification of an independent operator, the German Federal Network Agency (BNA) told Sputnik.

Earlier, the operator of Nord Stream 2, Nord Stream 2 AG, applied to the BNA for certification as an independent operator.

This is done in order to comply with the rules of the EU's third energy package. This is, in particular, about unbundling the separation of companies that are engaged in the production and transportation of gas through the pipeline.

"If the separation requirements are not met at the time of commissioning, the Federal Network Agency can punish for this as an administrative offense," the agency said.

The construction of Nord Stream 2 was fully completed on Friday morning, Gazprom said on Telegram.