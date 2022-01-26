UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream 2 AG Registers Subsidiary To Own, Operate Pipeline's Section In Germany

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 10:21 PM

Nord Stream 2 AG Registers Subsidiary to Own, Operate Pipeline's Section in Germany

For certification under German law, Nord Stream 2 AG has established a subsidiary, Gas for Europe GmbH, in this country, which will become the owner and operator of the 54-kilometer section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in German waters, Nord Stream 2 AG said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) For certification under German law, Nord Stream 2 AG has established a subsidiary, Gas for Europe GmbH, in this country, which will become the owner and operator of the 54-kilometer section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in German waters, Nord Stream 2 AG said on Wednesday.

"Nord Stream 2 AG has founded a German subsidiary Gas for Europe GmbH.

The new company is to become the owner and operator of the 54-kilometre section of the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline located in the German territorial waters and the landfall facility in Lubmin, as an independent transmission operator in accordance with the German Energy Industry Act (EnWG)," the company said.

The headquarters of Gas for Europe GmbH is located in Schwerin.

Nord Stream 2 AG recalled that the establishment of a subsidiary was a prerequisite for the pipeline's certification.

Related Topics

Europe German Company Schwerin Nord Gas Industry

Recent Stories

US Delivers Written Response to Russia on Security ..

US Delivers Written Response to Russia on Security Proposals - Reports

44 seconds ago
 Fawad condemns Sindh police hooliganism against pe ..

Fawad condemns Sindh police hooliganism against peaceful MQM protesters

47 seconds ago
 US Envoy Kerry to Host Virtual Forum for Energy, C ..

US Envoy Kerry to Host Virtual Forum for Energy, Climate on Thursday - State Dep ..

48 seconds ago
 Czech Gov't Gives Nod to Sending 4,000 Artillery A ..

Czech Gov't Gives Nod to Sending 4,000 Artillery Ammunition Rounds to Ukraine - ..

50 seconds ago
 Czechs to donate 4,000 artillery shells to Ukraine ..

Czechs to donate 4,000 artillery shells to Ukraine: ministry

4 minutes ago
 PTI govt taking measures to empower women socially ..

PTI govt taking measures to empower women socially, economically: SACM

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>