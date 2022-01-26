For certification under German law, Nord Stream 2 AG has established a subsidiary, Gas for Europe GmbH, in this country, which will become the owner and operator of the 54-kilometer section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in German waters, Nord Stream 2 AG said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) For certification under German law, Nord Stream 2 AG has established a subsidiary, Gas for Europe GmbH, in this country, which will become the owner and operator of the 54-kilometer section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in German waters, Nord Stream 2 AG said on Wednesday.

"Nord Stream 2 AG has founded a German subsidiary Gas for Europe GmbH.

The new company is to become the owner and operator of the 54-kilometre section of the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline located in the German territorial waters and the landfall facility in Lubmin, as an independent transmission operator in accordance with the German Energy Industry Act (EnWG)," the company said.

The headquarters of Gas for Europe GmbH is located in Schwerin.

Nord Stream 2 AG recalled that the establishment of a subsidiary was a prerequisite for the pipeline's certification.