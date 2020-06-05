UrduPoint.com
Nord Stream 2 AG Says Analyzes Possible Impact Of US Bill On Pipeline Project

Fri 05th June 2020 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Nord Stream 2 AG is analyzing possible consequences of entry into force of the US bill on new sanctions against the gas pipeline project, the company's spokesperson Jens Mueller told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, US Senators introduced new bipartisan legislation to sanction all companies that provide certification, insurance, port facilities for Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

"We are aware of the new bill introduced by the US Senate, and we are analyzing the possible consequences for the project if it enters into force," he said.

"Western European energy companies from Austria, Germany, France and the Netherlands each invested almost 1 billion Euros in the project.

More than 1,000 companies from 25 countries are fully interested in completing the project. The efforts to prevent this important project show clear neglect of the interests of European individual and industrial consumers, who will be forced to pay billions more for gas, if the gas pipeline is not built, as well as the neglect of the European Union's right to determine its own energy future," Mueller said.

Mueller also stressed that decisions on EU energy policy must be made by European countries.

