Nord Stream 2 AG Says Aware Of New US Sanctions Against Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:41 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The operator of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2 AG, is aware of the new US sanctions against the pipeline project, but cannot comment on their potential consequences, the company's spokesperson told reporters.

On Tuesday, the United States introduced new sanctions against Nord Stream 2, extending the Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act (PEESA) to the project. Companies that provide services, equipment or funding to upgrade or equip vessels of the project will be targeted by sanctions.

"We are aware of the new recommendations for the PEESA law published by the US Department of State on October 20, 2020. We cannot comment on their potential implications for companies supporting the project," the company said.

"Any threats of sanctions aimed against the Nord Stream 2 project will affect a number of Western contractors and investors. If they are introduced, the sanctions will directly affect over 120 companies from more than 12 European countries," it added.

