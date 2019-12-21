UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nord Stream 2 AG Says To Work With Partners To Complete Project As Fast As Possible

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 03:32 PM

Nord Stream 2 AG Says to Work With Partners to Complete Project as Fast as Possible

Nord Stream 2 AG, a Swiss-based firm behind the construction of Gazprom's gas pipeline across the Baltic Sea, will continue working with partners to finalize the construction as soon as possible as it is crucially important for Europe's energy security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Nord Stream 2 AG, a Swiss-based firm behind the construction of Gazprom's gas pipeline across the Baltic Sea, will continue working with partners to finalize the construction as soon as possible as it is crucially important for Europe's energy security, company spokesman Jens Mueller said on Saturday, commenting on the US recent sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act that includes sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines along with a range of other measures. Earlier in the day, the US Department of the Treasury said that the sanctions had already entered into force, and demanded an immediate stop to pipe installations for these projects.

"The completion of the project is extremely important for the security of energy supplies to Europe. We, together with the companies supporting the project, will work to complete it as soon as possible," Mueller said.

The spokesman also confirmed that Swiss company Allseas suspended the work on laying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline over the sanctions.

"Our contractor Allseas has suspended pipe laying work pending legal, technical and environmental clarifications," he added.

Related Topics

Europe Company Trump Nord Gas Billion

Recent Stories

Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha to get engaged tomor ..

19 minutes ago

Lawyers attack on PIC:  Court orders police to lo ..

48 minutes ago

Phase 2 of Delaija Wildlife Centre project commenc ..

51 minutes ago

The Vivo V17 Hands-On Review: High-End Midranger

59 minutes ago

AS World Group announced as Expo 2020 &#039;Author ..

1 hour ago

Govt to introduce policy soon for accessibility of ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.