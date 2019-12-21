Nord Stream 2 AG Says to Work With Partners to Complete Project as Fast as Possible

Nord Stream 2 AG, a Swiss-based firm behind the construction of Gazprom's gas pipeline across the Baltic Sea, will continue working with partners to finalize the construction as soon as possible as it is crucially important for Europe's energy security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Nord Stream 2 AG, a Swiss-based firm behind the construction of Gazprom's gas pipeline across the Baltic Sea, will continue working with partners to finalize the construction as soon as possible as it is crucially important for Europe's energy security, company spokesman Jens Mueller said on Saturday, commenting on the US recent sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act that includes sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines along with a range of other measures. Earlier in the day, the US Department of the Treasury said that the sanctions had already entered into force, and demanded an immediate stop to pipe installations for these projects.

"The completion of the project is extremely important for the security of energy supplies to Europe. We, together with the companies supporting the project, will work to complete it as soon as possible," Mueller said.

The spokesman also confirmed that Swiss company Allseas suspended the work on laying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline over the sanctions.

"Our contractor Allseas has suspended pipe laying work pending legal, technical and environmental clarifications," he added.