MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the eponymous gas pipeline, said Friday it has withdrawn its application for the main route through Danish territorial waters south of Bornholm.

"Nord Stream 2 has withdrawn its application for the route through Danish territorial waters south of Bornholm, thus terminating a more than 2-year lasting procedure.

A formal notice letter was handed to the Danish Energy Agency today," it said.

"We felt obliged to take this step because in more than two years since we filed this application, the former Danish government has not given any indication of coming to a decision," Nord Stream 2 CEO Matthias Warnig said.