Nord Stream 2 AG Says Working to Complete Gas Pipeline Construction in Coming Months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The operator of the Nord Stream 2 project, Nord Stream 2 AG, is working on completing the construction of the gas pipeline in the coming months, the time limits for laying the section in Danish waters depend on the weather and permit terms that the company is already studying, the company told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Denmark issued a permit to build a section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on the Danish continental shelf southeast of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) said earlier in the day.

"The Nord Stream 2 company is working to complete the project as soon as possible in the coming months, with observance of all standards and procedures," Nord Stream 2 AG said.

"The construction of the Danish section of the gas pipeline will begin in due time. The exact start of the pipe laying depends on a number of legal, technical and climatic factors. The gas pipeline laying time will depend on the weather and construction permit terms that we are currently studying," it said.