Nord Stream 2 AG Seeks Certification as Independent Transmission System Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe, announced applying for a precautionary certification as an independent transmission system operator, which does not mean that it softened its stand on the amendments to the EU Gas Directive.

"On 11 June 2021, following the request of the German Federal Network Agency, Nord Stream 2 AG submitted an application for a precautionary certification as an independent transmission system operator in accordance with sections 4b, 10 et seqq.

of the German Energy Industry Act," the operator said in a statement.

Nord Stream 2 AG assured that it continues the ongoing litigation and arbitration proceedings related to the 2019 amendments to the EU Gas Directive.

"The application for certification by Nord Stream 2 AG does not imply any change or moderation of Nord Stream 2 AG's legal position on the amended Gas Directive or the objectives that it continues to firmly pursue with the aforementioned litigations/arbitration," Nord Stream 2 AG concluded.