Nord Stream 2 AG to Begin Assessing Pipeline Damage After Police Investigation Ends

Nord Stream 2 AG will begin assessing damage to Nord Stream 2 after the completion of the police investigation at the crime scene and the removal of the cordon, a representative of the gas pipeline operator told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022)

"Nord Stream 2 is cooperating with all relevant authorities and will perform its onsite surveys to assess the condition of the pipelines once the police investigation of the crime scene is completed and the cordon is lifted," the company said.

The operator clarified that the Copenhagen police are now investigating the crime scene at the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Danish exclusive economic zone (EEZ); the area of the leak in the Swedish EEZ is cordoned off by the Swedish coast guard.