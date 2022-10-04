UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream 2 AG To Begin Assessing Pipeline Damage After Police Investigation Ends

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2022 | 08:27 PM

Nord Stream 2 AG to Begin Assessing Pipeline Damage After Police Investigation Ends

Nord Stream 2 AG will begin assessing damage to Nord Stream 2 after the completion of the police investigation at the crime scene and the removal of the cordon, a representative of the gas pipeline operator told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Nord Stream 2 AG will begin assessing damage to Nord Stream 2 after the completion of the police investigation at the crime scene and the removal of the cordon, a representative of the gas pipeline operator told Sputnik.

"Nord Stream 2 is cooperating with all relevant authorities and will perform its onsite surveys to assess the condition of the pipelines once the police investigation of the crime scene is completed and the cordon is lifted," the company said.

The operator clarified that the Copenhagen police are now investigating the crime scene at the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Danish exclusive economic zone (EEZ); the area of the leak in the Swedish EEZ is cordoned off by the Swedish coast guard.

Related Topics

Police Company Nord Gas All

Recent Stories

Punjab approves uplifts schemes for various sector ..

Punjab approves uplifts schemes for various sectors

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Agriculture University experts advised youth ..

Sindh Agriculture University experts advised youth to start own business to meet ..

4 minutes ago
 District admin seals two stone crushing plants in ..

District admin seals two stone crushing plants in Lura Circle

4 minutes ago
 US Citizen Sentenced to 4.5 Years in Russian Priso ..

US Citizen Sentenced to 4.5 Years in Russian Prison for Attacking Police Officer

4 minutes ago
 DHS Appoints 9/11 Response Lead to Head US Domesti ..

DHS Appoints 9/11 Response Lead to Head US Domestic Counterterrorism Unit - Mayo ..

4 minutes ago
 UN hikes flash appeal to $816mn to support flood a ..

UN hikes flash appeal to $816mn to support flood affected people of Pakistan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.