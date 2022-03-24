Nord Stream 2 AG to File for Bankruptcy in Switzerland - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2 AG, will file for bankruptcy in Switzerland, the Stuttgarter Zeitung newspaper reported, citing the company's CEO.

Germany has suspending the certification of the project after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine.