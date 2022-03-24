UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream 2 AG To File For Bankruptcy In Switzerland - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Nord Stream 2 AG to File for Bankruptcy in Switzerland - Reports

The operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2 AG, will file for bankruptcy in Switzerland, the Stuttgarter Zeitung newspaper reported, citing the company's CEO

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2 AG, will file for bankruptcy in Switzerland, the Stuttgarter Zeitung newspaper reported, citing the company's CEO.

Germany has suspending the certification of the project after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Company Nord Switzerland Gas

Recent Stories

Foreign Soldiers to Join New NATO Battle Group in ..

Foreign Soldiers to Join New NATO Battle Group in Hungary - Foreign Minister

1 minute ago
 People's assembly to vote against corrupt politica ..

People's assembly to vote against corrupt political mafia on Mar 27: Ghulam Sarw ..

1 minute ago
 President confers military awards on officers, jaw ..

President confers military awards on officers, jawans

1 minute ago
 PM Imran Khan's struggle is against politics for w ..

PM Imran Khan's struggle is against politics for wealth: SACM

9 minutes ago
 Ashrafi terms Pooja daughter of nation

Ashrafi terms Pooja daughter of nation

10 minutes ago
 Mayers' double strike puts Windies on front foot i ..

Mayers' double strike puts Windies on front foot in Test series decider

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>