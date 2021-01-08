Nord Stream 2 AG to Gain 2 Seats in Guardian Council of New German Foundation - Document

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline operator will occupy two seats in the guardian council of Germany's Climate and Environmental Protection Foundation for three years, according to a document adopted on Thursday by the regional German parliament.

Earlier in the day, the regional parliament of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, a northern German state where the pipeline makes landfall, voted in favor of creating the Climate and Environmental Protection Foundation that will shield the entities involved in the gas link's construction from US sanctions.

"In the first three years following the establishment of the foundation, Nord Stream 2 AG will receive two seats in the guardian council, nominate candidates for the prime minister's approval," the document said.

According to the document, the foundation's guardian council will consist of 18 members designated by the prime minister of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Manuela Schwesig.

The document sets out the commitment of the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern parliament to completing the project and to countering any foreign actors trying to impede the pipeline's construction, stressing that Nord Stream 2 is necessary to ensure the energy security of Germany and Europe.

"The landtag [regional parliament] calls on the government of the state to continue to assume concrete and definite responsibilities regarding the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project that is necessary to ensure the security of the German and European energy supply. And to categorically counter extraterritorial efforts hampering it," the document said.

Nord Stream 2 is a project to lay a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry up to 2 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany. The US opposes the project and seeks to export more liquefied natural gas to Europe. The pipeline's construction was suspended a year ago after sanctions forced Swiss pipelay company Allseas to withdraw from the project. The pipeline's construction was resumed in December 2020 and is expected to take several months, according to expert estimates.