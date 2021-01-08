UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nord Stream 2 AG To Gain 2 Seats In Guardian Council Of New German Foundation - Document

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 12:20 AM

Nord Stream 2 AG to Gain 2 Seats in Guardian Council of New German Foundation - Document

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline operator will occupy two seats in the guardian council of Germany's Climate and Environmental Protection Foundation for three years, according to a document adopted on Thursday by the regional German parliament.

Earlier in the day, the regional parliament of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, a northern German state where the pipeline makes landfall, voted in favor of creating the Climate and Environmental Protection Foundation that will shield the entities involved in the gas link's construction from US sanctions.

"In the first three years following the establishment of the foundation, Nord Stream 2 AG will receive two seats in the guardian council, nominate candidates for the prime minister's approval," the document said.

According to the document, the foundation's guardian council will consist of 18 members designated by the prime minister of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Manuela Schwesig.

The document sets out the commitment of the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern parliament to completing the project and to countering any foreign actors trying to impede the pipeline's construction, stressing that Nord Stream 2 is necessary to ensure the energy security of Germany and Europe.

"The landtag [regional parliament] calls on the government of the state to continue to assume concrete and definite responsibilities regarding the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project that is necessary to ensure the security of the German and European energy supply. And to categorically counter extraterritorial efforts hampering it," the document said.

Nord Stream 2 is a project to lay a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry up to 2 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany. The US opposes the project and seeks to export more liquefied natural gas to Europe. The pipeline's construction was suspended a year ago after sanctions forced Swiss pipelay company Allseas to withdraw from the project. The pipeline's construction was resumed in December 2020 and is expected to take several months, according to expert estimates.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Europe Parliament German Company Germany Nord December Gas 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

France Ready to Tighten Coronavirus Curbs - Prime ..

1 hour ago

Washington Police Arrested 68 Involved in US Capit ..

1 hour ago

Mosques, Primary Schools to Resume Work in Gaza St ..

20 minutes ago

Skripal's 93-Year-Old Mother Dies in Russia's Yaro ..

1 hour ago

Several Capitol Hill Rioters Charged Today, More t ..

1 hour ago

61,396 vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hrs ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.