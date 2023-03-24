UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream 2 AG Will Participate In Lifting Of Object Found Near Nord Stream 2 - DEA

March 24, 2023

Nord Stream 2 AG agreed to take part in the extraction of an object found near the gas pipeline, there is no information on the timing of such an operation, Danish Energy Agency (DEA) spokesman Ture Falbe-Hansen told RIA Novosti

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Nord Stream 2 AG agreed to take part in the extraction of an object found near the gas pipeline, there is no information on the timing of such an operation, Danish Energy Agency (DEA) spokesman Ture Falbe-Hansen told RIA Novosti.

Previously, the DEA invited Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of Nord Stream 2, to participate in the operation to extract an object discovered near the gas pipeline. It has the shape of a cylinder about 40 centimeters high and 10 centimeters in diameter.

The Danish Energy Agency does not rule out that this is a marine smoke buoy. To clarify the nature of the object, it was decided to raise it to the surface with the assistance of the Danish Defense Ministry.

"I can confirm that Nord Stream 2 AG has accepted the invitation to participate in the operation to recover the sighted object near the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. We have no further information on when the operation will begin," Falbe-Hansen said.

