Nord Stream 2 AG Working on Establishment of German Subsidiary

The Nord Stream 2 AG told Sputnik on Thursday that it is working on the establishment of a subsidiary in Germany but is not yet commenting on details

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 AG told Sputnik on Thursday that it is working on the establishment of a subsidiary in Germany but is not yet commenting on details.

"The Federal Network Agency of Germany (BNetzA) on November 16 published information on the temporary suspension of the certification procedure in connection with the establishment of a subsidiary of Nord Stream 2.

Our company is taking this step to ensure we comply with applicable rules and regulations," the pipeline's operator said.