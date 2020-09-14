Nord Stream 2 Based Not on Political Agreements, But on Investments - Operator

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Gas pipeline project Nord Stream 2 is based not on political agreements between the countries, but on the billions in investments of six large energy companies, the project's operator Nord Stream 2 AG told Sputnik.

"Nord Stream 2 is based not on political agreements between the countries, but on the billion-dollar investments of six leading energy companies, five of which represent EU countries," the operator said, recalling that the project is being implemented in strict accordance with national and international law and received all the necessary approvals of state bodies of five countries.

Earlier, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called for a new discussion on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after the situation with Alexey Navalny, Danish television and radio corporation DR reported.

The Danish Energy Agency in July 2019 issued a permit to build the pipeline. On Monday, the regulator told Sputnik that it was not going to revoke the permit for Nord Stream 2 because of politics its task is only to ensure that companies fulfill the conditions on which it was granted.