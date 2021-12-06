Nord Stream 2 Cannot Be Commissioned Until Certification Process Completed - Berlin
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 05:40 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline cannot be commissioned until its certification process is completed, German economy ministry spokesperson Nina Marie Guttler said on Monday.
"We are not currently in a situation where the certification process has been completed. And as long as this is so, the Nord Stream 2 cannot be put into operation," Guttler told reporters.