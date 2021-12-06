UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream 2 Cannot Be Commissioned Until Certification Process Completed - Berlin

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 05:40 PM

Nord Stream 2 Cannot Be Commissioned Until Certification Process Completed - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline cannot be commissioned until its certification process is completed, German economy ministry spokesperson Nina Marie Guttler said on Monday.

"We are not currently in a situation where the certification process has been completed. And as long as this is so, the Nord Stream 2 cannot be put into operation," Guttler told reporters.

Related Topics

German Nord Gas

Recent Stories

Secretary General Receives Morocco’s Ambassador ..

Secretary General Receives Morocco’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Permanent ..

7 minutes ago
 28-player women emerging camp to begin on 10 Decem ..

28-player women emerging camp to begin on 10 December

10 minutes ago
 Hania Aamir responds to critics over her dance vid ..

Hania Aamir responds to critics over her dance video

13 minutes ago
 Canadian artists celebrate Chanukah and UAE Golden ..

Canadian artists celebrate Chanukah and UAE Golden Jubilee at Israel Pavilion

30 minutes ago
 Chinese-built national road inaugurated in S.E. Ca ..

Chinese-built national road inaugurated in S.E. Cambodia

29 minutes ago
 Youngsters to get equal, merit-based opportunities ..

Youngsters to get equal, merit-based opportunities under 'Kamyab Jawan Sports Dr ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.