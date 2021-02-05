UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nord Stream 2 Cannot Be Halted Without Berlin's Consent - EU Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 08:49 PM

Nord Stream 2 Cannot Be Halted Without Berlin's Consent - EU Commission

The European Union will be unable to suspend the building of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline without Germany's approval, being a project conducted jointly by a group of privately-owned firms, European Commission Spokesman Peter Stano said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The European Union will be unable to suspend the building of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline without Germany's approval, being a project conducted jointly by a group of privately-owned firms, European Commission Spokesman Peter Stano said on Friday.

The Nord Stream 2 project is designed to build a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry up to 2 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany, passing through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Russia, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Germany.

"Nord Stream 2 is a project of a group of private firms, and we cannot prevent the companies from building it, if the German Government agrees with that. Should these companies finalize the pipeline, they should know that they will need to operate in line with European Union law. This is the most that we can do at the European Union level," Stano said.

He also noted the EU Commission' intention to ensure that, if built, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline works in line with the key principles of European energy policy.

Several high-ranking officials of the EU member countries, French President Emmanuel Macron in particular, have spoken in support of additional sanctions against Moscow following a Russian court's decision to replace Alexey Navalny's suspended sentence in 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case with a jail sentence of 3.5 years. Their statements implied a call to link possible sanctions against Russia over Navalny with the Nord Stream 2 project.

Despite Berlin making similar calls on Moscow to free Navalny, it has affirmed that its stance regarding the Russian-led pipeline project remained unchanged, saying the project is seen by the government as a commercial and not political initiative and thus has to be completed.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Jail German European Union Germany Berlin Nord Sweden Finland Denmark Gas From Government Court

Recent Stories

Polish Foreign Ministry Promised to Expel Russian ..

1 minute ago

Over four million doses of COVID-19 vaccines admin ..

21 minutes ago

All Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines Planned for ..

14 minutes ago

MOCCAE and Arada sign agreement on enhancing envir ..

21 minutes ago

Zakharova Slams Borrell's Avoidance to Call Out La ..

14 minutes ago

PTI takes out rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.