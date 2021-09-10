UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream 2 Certification As Independent Transmission System Operator Continues - Berlin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 04:16 PM

Certification of Nord Stream 2 as an independent gas transmission system operation will continue, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday

"A colleague [from the German Economy Ministry] pointed out that there is a certification process since the operation of the pipeline must be carried out by a certified operator of the gas transmission system.

In this regard, Nord Stream 2 AG made a corresponding request to the Federal Grid Agency," Seibert said during a press conference.

