Nord Stream 2 Certification Is to End in First Half of 2022 -Russian Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The deadline for the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline operator to be completed is the end of the first half of 2022, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Of those certification schedules that I know about, it should be completed within the first half of the year," Novak said in response to a question in an interview with RBC about the chances to start gas supplies via Nord Stream 2 in the first half of the year.

For this, according to European legislation, the pipeline operator needs to be certified.

"The end of the first half of the year is the deadline. If colleagues are interested in this and complete the certification faster, then it is possible to start supplies much earlier," the deputy prime minister said.