UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream 2 Certification Is To End In First Half Of 2022 -Russian Deputy Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 05:10 AM

Nord Stream 2 Certification Is to End in First Half of 2022 -Russian Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The deadline for the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline operator to be completed is the end of the first half of 2022, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Of those certification schedules that I know about, it should be completed within the first half of the year," Novak said in response to a question in an interview with RBC about the chances to start gas supplies via Nord Stream 2 in the first half of the year.

For this, according to European legislation, the pipeline operator needs to be certified.

"The end of the first half of the year is the deadline. If colleagues are interested in this and complete the certification faster, then it is possible to start supplies much earlier," the deputy prime minister said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Nord Gas

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Spain&#039;s PM review advancin ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Spain&#039;s PM review advancing cooperation

4 hours ago
 Attorney General discusses advancing judicial coop ..

Attorney General discusses advancing judicial cooperation with Kazakhstan

4 hours ago
 Record 21,600 COVID-19 Cases Detected in Greece Pe ..

Record 21,600 COVID-19 Cases Detected in Greece Per Day

5 hours ago
 Stock markets rise on 'Santa Claus rally', Omicron ..

Stock markets rise on 'Santa Claus rally', Omicron optimism

5 hours ago
 EU Commission to Allocate Over $5.6Mln to Ukraine ..

EU Commission to Allocate Over $5.6Mln to Ukraine to Enhance Nuclear Safety - Ki ..

5 hours ago
 Poland Says Has No Plans to Close Turow Coal Mine ..

Poland Says Has No Plans to Close Turow Coal Mine on Border With Czechia Despite ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.