Nord Stream 2 Company Completes Pipe-Laying Work in German Waters - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The Nord Stream 2 company has completed its pipe-laying work in German waters, Germany's dpa news agency reported on Monday.

Work to lay a 2.6 kilometer (1.6 mile) stretch of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in German waters began earlier in December with the permission of the German government. Further pipe-laying work is expected to take place in Danish territorial waters from mid-January.