Nord Stream 2 Completion To Strengthen Energy Supply Security Of Europe - Vienna

Fri 10th September 2021 | 04:00 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The completion of the Nord Stream 2 construction will strengthen the energy supply security of Europe, Austrian Economy Minister Margarete Schrambock told Sputnik on Friday.

Russia's Gazprom said earlier in the day that the pipeline's construction has been completed.

"The completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea will further enhance the security of supply for Europe. One thing is clear: Nord Stream 2 strengthens European independence because energy supply should be an internal affair of Europeans," Schrambock said.

The minister added that Austria "supported the project from the very beginning" as the European Union faces a threat of a shortage of gas imports by 2035.

