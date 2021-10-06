Nord Stream 2 Complies With All Applicable Regulations - Operator

Gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 complies with all applicable laws and has permission to operate from the EU and Russia, and will continue to make every effort to comply with all regulations, including the German law implementing the gas directive, the project's operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 complies with all applicable laws and has permission to operate from the EU and Russia, and will continue to make every effort to comply with all regulations, including the German law implementing the gas directive, the project's operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, told Sputnik.

On Monday,, the Federal Network Agency of Germany (Bundesnetzagentur) demanded that Nord Stream 2 AG, prior to commissioning, provide information on the compliance of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with all EU regulatory requirements. Nord Stream 2 AG must prove that it will provide non-discriminatory network access and infrastructure integration into the German market. If doubts about compliance with all regular requirements are not dispelled, then the regulator does not rule out litigation against the company.

Commenting on this statement, the company noted that Nord Stream 2 had received all the necessary permits and was implemented in accordance with applicable national laws and norms of international law.

"The company has also been issued the necessary permits for operation by the authorities of the four EU countries and Russia, through whose waters the gas pipeline runs," the operator said.

"Nord Stream 2 will continue to make every effort to ensure compliance with all applicable rules and regulations. This also applies to the German Energy Industry Act (EnWG), which implements the EU Gas Directive into German legislation," Nord Stream 2 AG said.