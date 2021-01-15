UrduPoint.com
Nord Stream 2 Construction in Danish Waters to Run From January 25 to Late May - Agency

The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Danish waters will continue from January 25 until the end of May, according to the Danish Energy Agency's (DEA) schedule, obtained by Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Danish waters will continue from January 25 until the end of May, according to the Danish Energy Agency's (DEA) schedule, obtained by Sputnik.

Pipe-laying vessel Fortuna, accompanied by the Artemis and Murman vessels, will be engaged in the construction. At the same time, preparations for the construction and necessary tests at the site are planned to begin on January 15.

After finishing the Danish sections, Fortuna will start laying pipes in German waters.

Nord Stream 2 is a project to lay a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry up to 2 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany.

The US opposes the project and seeks to export more liquefied natural gas to Europe. The pipeline's construction was suspended a year ago after sanctions forced Swiss pipelay company Allseas to withdraw from the project. Pipeline construction was resumed in December 2020 and is expected to take several months, according to expert estimates.

In December 2020, Fortuna laid one of the two unfinished sections of the gas pipeline in German waters.

