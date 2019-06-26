UrduPoint.com
Nord Stream 2 Construction May Be 'Theoretically' Delayed By Denmark - OMV CEO

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 01:11 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for delivering Russian natural gas to Europe could be theoretically delayed over Denmark's reluctance to approve its construction in the country's territorial waters, while the construction currently proceeds as scheduled, the CEO of Austrian OMV energy company, Rainer Seele, said on Wednesday.

The pipeline is set to pass either through territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. Denmark remains the only country that has not given its consent to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline so far.

"This is theoretically possible, while the Nord Stream 2 is currently able to stick to the time framework.

We don't know when permission will be provided ... Of course, commissioning of the pipeline may really be delayed, but I cannot confirm whether it will become a reality or not," Seele told reporters.

Seele refuted media reports suggesting that "certain states" were happy to see that the Danish government was not giving its consent. He also stressed that the Danish government was acting professionally.

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russian gas giant Gazprom and five European companies, including OMV. The pipeline is expected to deliver 55 billion cubic meters (1.9 trillion cubic feet) of Russian natural gas annually to the European Union through the Baltic Sea.

