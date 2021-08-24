Nord Stream 2 Construction to Be Completed Within Weeks - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) There are only a few weeks left before the completion of construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Economic Cooperation Director Dmitry Birichevsky said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The project is within reach of completion. There are only a few weeks left before the physical completion of its construction," Birichevsky said.