Nord Stream 2 Deal Positive for Russia, US-German Ties - Ex-American Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The deal on Nord Stream 2 pipeline project benefits both Russia and ties between Washington and Berlin, Managing Director of Branko Terzic & Associates LLC, a former commissioner at the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The deal between the US and Germany to withdraw US opposition to completion of NordStream II natural gas pipeline is positive for Russia, Germany and the US," Branko Terzic said. "It removes the continuing issue of US administration opposition to the completion of NordStream II, allowing completion of the line and future commercial operation."

In addition, the latest agreement is beneficial for the bilateral ties between Washington and Berlin, Terzic pointed out.

"The deal also smooths US and German relations which were harmed during the Trump presidency," the former official explained.

"Germany, in signing long term contracts supporting NordStream II, had already determined that it was more secure than the other options."

The US and Germany unveiled a deal on Wednesday to allow the completion of the Russian-led pipeline project, a long-standing point of contention between the two allies. It envisages measures of support for Ukraine, such as a $1 billion green fund to promote renewable energy there and 60 million euro package from Germany to support energy security in the eastern European country. The two countries also commit to help Ukraine in negotiations on the gas transit agreement with Russia, stand against Moscow using energy as weapon against Kiev and threaten sanctions in case of "malign" activities.