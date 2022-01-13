UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream 2 Functioning To Depend On Situation Around Ukraine - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The function of the Nord Stream 2 project will depend on the development of the situation around Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"And certainly, the functioning of this infrastructure will depend on the developments in Ukraine and the attitude of Russia," Borrell said.

Borrell also said that the EU discussed sending a mission to Ukraine to train its military officers, adding that the decision on this will be made soon.

