Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Construction Fully Completed - Gazprom

The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is fully completed, Russia's Gazprom said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is fully completed, Russia's Gazprom said on Friday.

"At a morning operational meeting at PJSC Gazprom, Chairman of the Management board Alexey Miller said that this morning at 8.45 Moscow time [05:45 GMT] the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has been fully completed," Gazprom said in its Telegram channel.

