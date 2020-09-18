Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Project Is 97% Completed - German Official

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The Nord Stream 2 pipeline project for carrying Russian gas to Europe is 97 percent completed, Germany's Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Minister-President Manuela Schwesig said on Friday.

"This is a big infrastructure project, it is completed by 97 percent," Schwesig told the German parliament.

The official also slammed Washington's threats against Germany's Mukran port, where pipe-laying operations are conducted, as "heinous."