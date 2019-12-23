UrduPoint.com
Nord Stream 2 Has About 99 Miles Left In Gas Pipeline Construction

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 07:53 PM

Nord Stream 2 Has About 99 Miles Left in Gas Pipeline Construction

Nord Stream 2 AG has roughly 99 miles left in the construction of its gas pipeline and is working with partner companies to launch the project as soon as possible, the company spokesman Jens Mueller said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Nord Stream 2 AG has roughly 99 miles left in the construction of its gas pipeline and is working with partner companies to launch the project as soon as possible, the company spokesman Jens Mueller said Monday.

"Over 2,300 km [1,429 miles] of the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline have been laid in total to date (out of approx. 2,460 km). In the interest of energy security, affordable gas prices for European consumers and EU economic competitiveness as well as climate protection commitments, Nord Stream 2 and the companies supporting the project continue working on the soonest commissioning of the pipeline," the spokesman said.

