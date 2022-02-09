UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream 2 Issue Turned Into Tool To Pressure Russia - Ryabkov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Nord Stream 2 Issue Turned Into Tool to Pressure Russia - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The European Union is ready to tolerate everything to harm Moscow, and the Nord Stream 2 issue is being turned into a pressure tool, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden said that Nord Stream 2 pipeline will not be launched if Russian troops cross the border with Ukraine during a joint press briefing with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Ryabkov told reporters that "Nord Stream 2 has long turned into an instrument of pressure on Moscow in the hands of the United States and some figures outside the United States.

"

"This is a reflection, unfortunately, of the realities that have developed in Europe, NATO and the EU, where not only there is no independence, but simply no attempts are made to assess their own interests and weigh them correctly in the long term. The same thing is repeated. People flaunt that they are ready to endure any hardships, just to harm Moscow. This is the essence of the policy of the West and, in particular, the European Union," Ryabkov added.

