- Home
- World
- News
- Nord Stream 2 Launch May Be Delayed Until Spring After Certification Pushback - Reports
Nord Stream 2 Launch May Be Delayed Until Spring After Certification Pushback - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 06:36 PM
The commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline could be postponed to March 2022 after the recent decision of German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur, or BNetzA) to suspend licensing of the project's operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, Reuters reported, citing sources
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline could be postponed to March 2022 after the recent decision of German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur, or BNetzA) to suspend licensing of the project's operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, Reuters reported, citing sources.
"I expect that the start of Nord Stream 2 could be delayed until March 2022," a source in the German government told Reuters.
Gazprom now has to register a limited liability company in Germany, and already signaled its readiness to do it, he added.