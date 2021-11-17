UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream 2 Launch May Be Delayed Until Spring After Certification Pushback - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline could be postponed to March 2022 after the recent decision of German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur, or BNetzA) to suspend licensing of the project's operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, Reuters reported, citing sources.

"I expect that the start of Nord Stream 2 could be delayed until March 2022," a source in the German government told Reuters.

Gazprom now has to register a limited liability company in Germany, and already signaled its readiness to do it, he added.

